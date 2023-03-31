1,323 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,921,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,921,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $79,387.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,574,632 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $147.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

