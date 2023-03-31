3,735 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Purchased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

