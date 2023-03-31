Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 260 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $254.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.34 and a 200 day moving average of $231.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

