Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $104,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

