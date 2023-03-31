Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $349.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.20. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $574.65. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

