Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 7,400 Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DJD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 210.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DJD stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $293.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.