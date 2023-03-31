1,000 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.29. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $159.21 and a 1 year high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

