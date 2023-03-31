Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 2,987 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

PFG stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.