nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.47 million. nCino also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.36-0.40 EPS.

nCino Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in nCino by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,044,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

