Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $314,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 329,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 837,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 408,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.334 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

