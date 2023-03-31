Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.96. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.