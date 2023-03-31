Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSR. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47,266.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $85.82 on Friday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

