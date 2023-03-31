Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of WHR opened at $128.70 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $199.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

