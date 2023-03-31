Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 465 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 560.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,905,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

State Street Trading Down 0.6 %

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.