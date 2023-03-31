Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.1 %

TEAM stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $318.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,357,480.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,101 shares of company stock valued at $41,881,374. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

