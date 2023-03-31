Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,926 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.