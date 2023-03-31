Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $297,000 in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after buying an additional 57,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 192.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $69.30 on Friday. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $647.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

