Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

