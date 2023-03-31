Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Decreased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $301,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $174.16 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.