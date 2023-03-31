Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

