Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 354.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $136.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.