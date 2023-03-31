KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $396.03 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

