Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $43,000 in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $256,000.

AVSC stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

