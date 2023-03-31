Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

DD stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

