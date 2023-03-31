Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,425,000.

DFSV stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

