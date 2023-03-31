BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 507.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of BILL by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BILL by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BILL by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $244.89.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

BILL Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

