DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,256,276 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 4,486.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256,276 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.14% of SoFi Technologies worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $7,201,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

