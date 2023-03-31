Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 4,698 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Shares of NTRA opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $84,419.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,016.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $84,419.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $296,671.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,223,194. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

