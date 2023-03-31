Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1,193.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Belden by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 150.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 593,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BDC opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.