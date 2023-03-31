DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $57.05 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

