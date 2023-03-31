Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

