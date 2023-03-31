Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 10,174 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot Price Performance

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $416.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

