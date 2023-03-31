LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average is $141.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $347.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

