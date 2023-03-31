Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 948 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

