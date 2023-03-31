RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

