V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

