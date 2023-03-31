The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after buying an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $347.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

