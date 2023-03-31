V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.