1,029 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Align Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $311.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.96 and its 200-day moving average is $244.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $458.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

