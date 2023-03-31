ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.50. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s previous close.

PRQR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

