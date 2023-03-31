ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.50. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s previous close.
PRQR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.
