Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.