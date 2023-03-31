Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after purchasing an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

