Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its stake in Ameren by 850.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AEE opened at $86.45 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

