Founders Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Founders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

