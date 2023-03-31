Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CDW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,034,000 after buying an additional 287,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 261,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.