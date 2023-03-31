Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 16,665 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

