Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,171 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,308,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

