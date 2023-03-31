Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $222.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

