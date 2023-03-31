Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,161 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 626.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,416,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFS opened at $98.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

