Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 859 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.